By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Tiffany Trump was engaged to Michael Boulos on Tuesday, eve of her father, President Donald Trump’s departure from the White House.

Tiffany, the fourth child of Trump announced her engagement to Boulos, who schooled and grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, on Tuesday on her Instagram page.

Boulos, born on August 27, 1997, is an American business executive. He has been the associate director of SCOA Nigeria since 2016, the director of Fadoul Group since 2019, and the business development manager of Royalton Investment since 2019.

He was born in the northern village of Kfaraakka in Lebanon, to Massad, a business executive who is the CEO of SCOA Nigeria and runs Boulos Enterprises, and Sarah, the founder of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria.

He is of Lebanese and French descent. At a young age, he and his family moved to Nigeria, where his family’s businesses are based. Boulos grew up in Lagos, where he attended and graduated from the American International School of Lagos.

Boulos then moved to London, where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Global Business Management from Regent’s University London in 2018, and a master’s degree in Project Management, Finance, and Risk at City, University of London in 2019.

According to Tiffany, on her Instagram page, “it has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House.

“None more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

Michael also made a similar post on his Instagram page, saying: “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together”.