By Taiwo Okanlawon

A Nigerian Onyebuchi Johnbosco Ezedinugwu who has been living in Thailand with a 60-day tourist visa for over 7 years has been arrested by the Immigration Police.

Ezedinugwu reportedly gained entry into Thailand in April 2014 on a 60-day tourist visa with permission to stay until June 25th of the same year but overstayed his visa by 2,683 days.

The 40-year-old Nigerian was arrested by immigration officers led by region one commander, Pol Maj-Gen Piti Nitinonthaset, at Soi Phetchaburi 35 in the Makkasan area of Bangkok on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

According to local media, illegal immigration is considered as a major factor of the second wave of Covid-19 after an outbreak at Samut Sakhon seafood market affecting a large migrant population.

A news portal, Siam Rath quoted region 1 deputy Lt-Col Suriya Phuangsombat as saying that immigration were targeting Africans to check on their visa status as part of measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.