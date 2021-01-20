By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Founder, Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B Joshua has dropped a critical message for Nigerians on COVID-19 vaccine.

He said he had received thousands of e-mails on COVID-19 vaccine because of the many conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine.

Joshua said his belief was that governments were only trying to look for a way out of this very challenging situation.

He urged Nigerians to cooperate with the government on the vaccine, saying it is for their good.

In his words: “Concerning the ongoing situation in the world, I have received thousands of emails on the COVID-19 vaccine. No doubt, there are many conspiracy theories surrounding this vaccine.

However, my belief is that our governments are only trying to look for a way out of this very challenging situation, although there may be bad faith in certain quarters

“Many people have complained of some negative reactions but this is always the case with vaccines of this nature. I remember I used to have such reactions whenever I took chloroquine. That does not mean chloroquine is bad. It works positively for many.

“At this time, our governments need our support and our cooperation – because the world is in a dilemma. God bless you. Emmanuel!”