A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Wednesday sentenced one Ademola Adebukola, 29, to six months imprisonment for defrauding a lady of $3,500 in the guise of a romantic relationship.

Justice Adenike Akinpelu convicted and sentenced Adebukola on a four-count charge, following his guilty plea.

The charge was preferred by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

It states in part: “You, Ademola Adebukola, sometime in 2018, while acting as Blackmore G. Scott with email address holyghost643@gmail.com, did attempt to cheat one Sherry Reed by fraudulently inducing her to deliver $3,500 to you under the guise of being in a romantic relationship with her and in need of money to clear goods at the seaport.”

Akinpelu convicted Adebukola on all the counts and sentenced him to six months imprisonment on each of the counts.

The judge, however, ordered that the sentences should run concurrently and should take effect from Sept. 14, 2020.

The court also ordered forfeiture, to the Federal Government, of Adebukola’s iPhone 5 and a Dell Laptop, which he used to perpetrate the crimes.