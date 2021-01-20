Former Liverpool star, Jamie Redknapp, has blamed defender, Reece James, for Leicester City’s second goal against Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Redknapp held James responsible for his “bad defending” as Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison ensured the Foxes defeated Frank Lampard’s side.

But Redknapp believes James was guilty of ball-watching and failed to track Maddison’s run during the encounter.

“What you can’t account for is bad defending,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“Reece James is a good, young defender with all the talent in the world, but this is basic defending.

“You have to expect the worst as a defender. You can see Rudiger going in with Vardy. You have got to anticipate it.

“He doesn’t look at it, he doesn’t spot it, and then it’s a great finish from James Maddison.

“This is a player I really like. He has all the qualities. But the basics of learning how to be a right-back are going to be so important for this man.

“When you are a right-back, you need to think of the worst-case scenario. He does not, he gambles. You can’t do that as a defender.

“By that time it’s too late. You can’t walk in this game. He’s a knowledgeable boy who wants to get better, and I am sure he will.”

Chelsea’s defeat means Lampard’s side stay the eighth position on the Premier League with five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool who now have a game in hand.