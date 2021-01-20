Lagos Govt auctioned vehicles forfeited by the Lagos State Mobile Court for driving against traffic. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
By Taiwo Okanlawon
The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has auctioned a total of 88 vehicles forfeited by the Lagos State Mobile Court for driving against traffic.
The agency had earlier obtained a ‘Court Order’ authorising it for a Public Auction of 88 one-way vehicles forfeited by Lagos State Mobile Court.
The vehicles to be auctioned by the government were impounded by the enforcement team of the agency for driving against traffic (one-way) at different parts of the state.
However, some of the vehicle owners stormed the state secretariat to bid for their vehicles.
See photos below:
Lagos Govt auctioned vehicles forfeited by the Lagos State Mobile Court for driving against traffic. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Lagos Govt auctioned vehicles forfeited by the Lagos State Mobile Court for driving against traffic. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Lagos Govt auctioned vehicles forfeited by the Lagos State Mobile Court for driving against traffic. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Lagos Govt auctioned vehicles forfeited by the Lagos State Mobile Court for driving against traffic. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Lagos Govt auctioned vehicles forfeited by the Lagos State Mobile Court for driving against traffic. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Lagos Govt auctioned vehicles forfeited by the Lagos State Mobile Court for driving against traffic. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Share this post with your friends:
Related
What do you think?