By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has auctioned a total of 88 vehicles forfeited by the Lagos State Mobile Court for driving against traffic.

The agency had earlier obtained a ‘Court Order’ authorising it for a Public Auction of 88 one-way vehicles forfeited by Lagos State Mobile Court.

The vehicles to be auctioned by the government were impounded by the enforcement team of the agency for driving against traffic (one-way) at different parts of the state.

However, some of the vehicle owners stormed the state secretariat to bid for their vehicles.

