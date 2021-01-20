Former England and Liverpool striker, Michael Owen, has predicted some of the Premier League’s midweek games.

A tricky challenge awaits Manchester United, as they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

Owen does not expect any issues for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on their travels and tips them to continue their impressive run on the road.

“Away day specialists Manchester United executed their game plan to perfection at Anfield on Sunday. They could’ve left with all 3 points but overall, they’ll be pleased with the outcome,” he told BetVictor.

“They take on a Fulham side that narrowly lost out to Chelsea, however, despite that defeat they have made noticeable improvements over the last month or so.

“That said, United are undefeated in their last 16 away matches in the Premier League I cannot see them slipping up here.”

Elsewhere, in-form City welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad looking to make it six wins in six.

“I think [Villa] will be happy to give up territory to City in the hope they can sucker-punch them on the counter,” Owen said.

“I do believe those tactics could work for Villa to a certain extent; however, City are playing too well just now to be overlooked, and I think they’ll notch up another win in their quest for top spot.”