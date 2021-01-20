By Ifeanyi Olannye

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered an immediate investigation into the death of a woman and her daughter in Warri on Wednesday.

The governor gave the order in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.

He decried the incident and charged police authorities in the state to commence an urgent and accelerated investigation into the circumstances surrounding the losses.

According to Okowa, the sad news of the death of a woman and her daughter in a rather bizarre circumstance in Warri on Wednesday is quite unfortunate and disheartening.

He condoled with the deceased family on the loss of their loved ones and assured them that everyone involved in the processes that led to the incident would be brought to book.

Okowa called on the people, especially the people of Warri, to remain calm and law-abiding, and allow the government and law enforcement agencies to take necessary steps to address the situation.

The governor also charged the police to ensure that law and order prevailed in the area.

NAN