Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday, said Nigerians should reject the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Kanu warned that Nigeria will be doomed if Tinubu is allowed to sail through with his presidential ambition.

The IPOB leader issued the warning in a statement he signed personally.

In the statement, the separatist leader also insisted on referendum.

“If AMOTEKUN fails to drive away this Fulani army of darkness from Yoruba forests, as #ESN is now gallantly doing in the East, the whole of Yoruba land or what is left of it after the loss of Illorin to the caliphate will be lost to the Fulani conquistadors forever.

“Remember how they took Illorin from you. Don’t allow history to repeat itself.

“Reject Tinubu presidential ambitions or else you are doomed. Insist on #REFERENDUM,” the statement read.