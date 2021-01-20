By Olanrewaju Akojede

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) on Wednesday expressed shock over the news of the demise of the former Minister of Sports and Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Bala Ka’oje.

In a statement released by Phemmy Adetula, the Public Relations Officer of NOC, it noted that the NOC President, Habu Gumel, described the demise of the former sports minister as shocking and unbelievable.

Gumel further described Ka’oje as a good man, gentle, resourceful, and always willing to offer solutions to all problems while in office and thereafter.

“This is not the time to lose such an industrious son of our nation, but who are we to query God? Ka’oje will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the members of the NOC, we commiserate with the Federal Government of Nigeria, Kebbi State Government, his immediate family, and the sporting community on this sad and irreparable loss,” he said.

Ka’oje, a master’s degree holder in structural engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria was born 60 years ago in Kebbi.

He has since been buried in Abuja according to Islamic rites,” the statement added.

NAN