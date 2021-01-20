By Desmond Ejibas

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has acquired three new aircraft for maritime operations in the Niger Delta.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this at the inauguration of a block of 30 one-bedroom living quarters and a Computerized Tomography Scan facility for officers at the 115 Special Operations Group in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said the acquisition of three additional aircraft was part of the ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to re-equip and professionalise the air force.

“We are expecting three Special Mission Aircraft that will be based in Benin, Edo, but will be operating into Port Harcourt, among other areas in the maritime environment.

“So, for this to happen, we decided to provide accommodation for those that would maintain the aircraft when they are deployed.

“The idea is to work ahead so that at the time the aircraft is here, personnel should be able to come in and then maintain the aircraft,” he said.

Sadique said the building of accommodation and welfare provision for personnel at 115 Special Operations Group was paramount due to its critical role in national security.

He said the base significant role as NAF’s ‘home of helicopter’ prompted the need to build a reference hospital to cater to the health needs of personnel.

“The reference hospital has a dialysis machine (for kidney patients), and now, a CT scan machine, among other facilities for both our personnel and their family members.

“This ensures that personnel fighting in our theatres of operations are not distracted, knowing that the air force base has what it takes to care for his family,” he added.

