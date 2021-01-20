By New York Post

Melania Trump wore head-to-toe black while departing the White House on Wednesday.

The chic mourning ensemble was not by any American designer, New York Post reported.

The jacket was by Chanel, the dress by Dolce and Gabbana and heels by Christian Louboutin.

Her purse, a crocodile Birkin bag from Hermès, is worth upward of $50,000.

Neither Melania nor President Trump wore masks before boarding Marine One for Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

It was a stark difference from the bright blue Ralph Lauren ensemble she wore four years ago at her husband’s swearing-in ceremony.

Breaking modern tradition, the Trumps shunned the Inauguration ceremonies of President Joe Biden.

But the former Vice-President Mike Pence and second lady attended.