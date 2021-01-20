Dylan Blyuss had an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age. Dylan started his first business at the age of 16 washing windows, but soon after, worked his way up to doing door-to-door sales as a solo entrepreneur.

He explains, “I was making about $10,000 a month and quickly realized at a young age that, in order to double or triple my income monthly, I would need to start a sales team.”

He continues, “I moved from selling and doing the work, then quickly realized I couldn’t do both, so I started doing door-to-door sales while I had other friends doing the window cleaning services. That got me to about $15,000 a month, so the next point of scaling that company was to hire sales reps to duplicate my sales efforts, while I focused on the management and leadership of my business.”

Today, with four years of business under his belt, Dylan has partnered with another sales trainer to scale World Class Sales Agency to over 100 full-time sales executives responsible for $30 million in sales.

After scaling this business in such a short period of time, Dylan realized that he had a passion for building strong sales teams.

He also realized that there was a gap in the market that no one else seemed to be filling. “While building my door-to-door sales business, I realized that online education was starting to boom,” he recalls.

“I also realized that these online educators had nobody to sell their programs or products. That’s where I stepped in and offered to build remote sales teams for online coaches, consultants, and entrepreneurs.”

Although this rapid rate of growth has challenged Dylan in many ways, it has also opened up a world of opportunity to help others achieve success in the sales industry. Dylan is motivated by the impact he can have on other companies and ambitious salespeople.

He explains, “You eliminate fear and anxiety by becoming skilled in your product, company, and industry. When you know what you offer, you move with confidence instead of skepticism.”

Looking to the future, Dylan plans to scale the sales agency to $100 million in sales. He also hopes to build over 100 remote sales teams across the world for businesses, coaches, entrepreneurs, and consultants. If his current success is any indication, Dylan won’t slow down anytime soon.