A 55-year-old Ishau Falana has confessed to killing a relative in Ogun State, saying he tied him and beat him with a stick after a brawl had ensued between them.

Falana told the police that he dealt with Badmus Rafiu for burning a bush near his farm.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested on Thursday after the incident was reported at Ayetoro Divisional Headquarters by a younger brother to the victim.

The complainant had reported at the police station that his elder brother went to their farm at Oluwasogo area of Ijaka Isale, only to be attacked by the suspect who challenged him for burning a bush very close to his own farm.

A brawl had ensued between the suspect and the deceased, consequent upon which the suspect reportedly overpowered Rafiu, tied his hands and legs with a rope and beat him with a stick until he slipped into a coma.

“The following day when the victim’s mother got to the farm, she met him already dead.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ayetoro Division, CSP Bolaji Jimoh, detailed his detectives to the scene from where the corpse was recovered to the General Hospital mortuary for post mortem examination,” it was said.

Oyeyemi confirmed that the suspect was traced and apprehended, adding that, “he confessed tying the deceased’s legs and hands before beating him to coma.

He, however, claimed that he did not know that it would lead to his death.

The case will be investigated at the homicide section of the state CIID as ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun.