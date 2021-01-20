By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The government of Katsina State has announced that schools in the state are to resume academic activities on Monday, January 25, 2021.

This is according to a circular signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Musa Abdu Dankama on Tuesday.

However, schools in the state are only going to be allowed to resume activities after they set up a School Security Committee. This is in wake of the recent 344 Kankara school boys that were kidnapped and released after six days.

The state government directed that the security committee should comprise of eight members among who are security operatives, traditional leaders, religious leaders, and other stakeholders before the resumption date.

The circular also contains that the security committee of each school must be inaugurated before the resumption date.

“The security meeting must be held regularly and assessment of the school security situation be made promptly while each school must ensure it forwards the minutes at the meeting to the supervising Ministry, Departments and Agency as soon it is possible before the resumption on Monday 25 January 2021, the circular read.

Also, schools were instructed to ensure students and staff observe COVID-19 safety guidelines upon resumption.