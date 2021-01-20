Alibaba co-founder and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma made his first public appearance since October via a live video meeting on Wednesday.

Tianmu News, a news portal under Zhejiang Online, reported that Alibaba co-founder Ma had met with the teachers via a live video conference.

The Jack Ma Foundation later confirmed the news and said that Ma attended the online ceremony of the annual Rural Teacher Initiative event on Wednesday. Alibaba Group also said that Ma participated in the the online event.

Ma wears a navy pullover in the 50-second video which has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Ma speaks directly to the camera from a room with grey marble walls and a striped carpet.

The Alibaba co-founder addressed teachers receiving the Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award. “We cannot meet in Sanya due to the epidemic,” he said in the speech, adding, “When the epidemic is over, we must find time to make up for everyone’s trip to Sanya, and then we will meet again!”

The speculations over Jack Ma’s whereabouts intensified weeks ago after it was reported that he was ‘arrested’ and that was why he failed to attend final episode of a TV show featuring him as a judge.

Jack Ma disappeared from public view in late-October after he slammed China’s regulatory system in a speech.

Experts maintain that Ma’s criticism of China’s policies did not go down well with Beijing and this is the reason behind suspension of a USD 37-billion IPO of Alibaba’s financial affiliate Ant Group.

