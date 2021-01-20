A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River state has sentenced one Abasifreke Israel Eton to twelve months imprisonment for offences that border on impersonation and identity theft.

The convict was prosecuted on one count criminal charge by the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The offence runs contrary to Section 22(2), (3)(a) of Cybercrime ( Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under sub Section (4) of the same Act.

His conviction followed a ‘guilty’ plea to the charge. The court however gave him the option of fine of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100, 000). Justice Simon Amobeda also ordered that the convict forfeit the iPhone 11 Pro Max used in committing the crime to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Eton’s journey to prison started on December 11, 2020, when he was arrested by operatives of the Uyo Zonal office of the Commission, at Mping Street behind Tropical, Uyo Akwa Ibom State.

Investigation revealed that the convict paraded himself on social media as a female American citizen, residing in Miami by the name Angie Veronica and Shannon Brandos.

He claimed to be part of the management team of Angie Brandos, a non-existent company created to provide sexual pleasures to its clients.