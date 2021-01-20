By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

David Barral, a former Real Madrid B and Levante striker, has become the first-ever player to be purchased using cryptocurrency.

The 37-year-old officially signed for Segunda B side DUX Internacional de Madrid this week in a deal funded entirely through the use of Bitcoin.

The club, which is part of DUX Gaming – an eSports club owned by footballers Borja Iglesias and Thibaut Courtois, have not yet disclosed the total value of the deal, but the move for Barral was ‘made possible’ by the Spanish club’s sponsor with Criptan.

🚨 FICHAJE 🚨

David Barral nuevo jugador de DUX Internacional de Madrid ¡Bienvenido al club infinito! Se convierte en el primer fichaje de la historia en criptomonedas. Gracias a @CRIPTAN_es nuestro nuevo sponsor por hacerlo posible. #VamosInter #GoDUX pic.twitter.com/Ljf3PInVOn — DUX Internacional de Madrid (@interdemadrid) January 15, 2021

Barral, who made over 50 appearances for Real Madrid’s reserve side, also expressed his delight at his latest move.

“Glad to join the project of @interdemadrid with eager ambition and responsibility to continue competing and achieve important challenges in my sports career.” he wrote on his official Twitter page.

Contento de unirme al proyecto de @interdemadrid con ganas ambición y responsabilidad de seguir compitiendo y conseguir retos importantes en mi carrera deportiva. pic.twitter.com/nPvJm2f9St — David Barral (@barral23) January 15, 2021