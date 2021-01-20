Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has penned golden and emotional words to celebrate his third wife, Regina’s birthday.

Fani-Kayode and Regina were married in 1997. Many thought the marriage had collapsed but it resurfaced after the former Aviation Minister parted way with his fourth wife, Precious.

Regina had said she never at anytime divorced Fani-Kayode and that they were both legally married. She added another year to her age on Tuesday and Fani-Kayode wrote an epistle to celebrate her.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife Regina, the quintessential Daughter of Zion and the mother of our beautiful daughter Oluwaremilekun. I am so proud of you. You are blessed with virtue, wisdom, compassion, understanding, knowledge, faith, courage, maturity, strength, loyalty, insight, foresight, honor and so much more.

“All these years you have endured through thick and thin and you have remained as constant as the northern star. And in the process you have taught me so much. Where would I be today without you and your constant love and support? What would or could I do without you?

“Few understand our love and frankly they do not need to because we both know that NOTHING can ever come between us.

“From the first day we met in 1993 you encouraged me and you have been kind to me. In those days you refused to turn your back on me even when others had given up and you gave me a new lease of life.”

He added: “From the day we got married four years later in 1997 you have shown me nothing but love, respect and understanding. You have encouraged me and kept me going even in the most challenging and difficult times. You never wavered and you have always been the center of my universe and the pillar of my life.

“Through the years we have weathered many storms, we have experienced many ups and downs and we have laughed and cried together: we have seen it all. And despite the numerous challenges we have endured and God has never failed us. He has ALWAYS been faithful to us and He has ALWAYS honored His word in our lives.

“I love and appreciate you and I always will. You are the constant factor in my life: my strength, my soul, my love and my heartbeat. You are diligent, loyal, trustworthy, compassionate, faithful, insightful and strong and over the years you have become not just my wife but also my confidante, my collaborator, my sister, my mother, my advisor, my counsellor, my mentor and my best friend.”

According to Fani-Kayode, his love for Regina is unconditional, pure and untainted, as well as unadulterated and beyond human comprehension.

“It is effervescent, evergreen and everlasting. Until the end of time, both in this world and in the next, I will always love you. I will always be grateful to you for giving this ‘poet warrior’ hope and making him believe in himself over and over again despite his many foibles, complexities, weaknesses and flaws.

“Without you I could not have made it over the last 28 years and without you there would be no FFK today!

You gave up everything for me and fought every battle with and alongside me. Shoulder to shoulder we faced the rigours of life and by the power of our God we were always triumphant.

“So it has always been and so it shall always be. We shall always win because our Lord is with us and He is faithful.

God bless you Daughter of Zion and may He grant you many more years of peace, joy, good health, victories and prosperity.

“May He reward you for your faith in Him, your love for Him and your love for me. May He guard you jealously and cause you to flourish and excel. May He exalt your horn and enlarge your coast. May He be the lifter of your head and may He be your shield and your glory,” he said.

He added on his Instagram page: “May He pave your pathways with butter and may He cause your enemies to bow before you.

May He lift you up to where you belong and may He grant you everlasting favour. May He cause your star to shine brightly and may He preserve you and make your dreams and aspirations come true.

“You are everything to me: you always have been and you always will be. Together we walk into destiny and may the heavens speak and fight for us. Have a great day my love. Many more years to come. Te amo mami. ❤❤❤”