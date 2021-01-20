The Zamfara Government has responded to the allegations raised by a former Chairman of Maradun Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Maradun.

Maradun accused Governor Bello Matawalle of supplying vehicles to bandits.

Maradun alleged the Hilux vehicles are now used by the bandits to attack innocent residents.

According to him, the hoodlums who killed 10 people in the Janbako community on Monday used two of the vehicles.

“They went to that village in two of the Hilux vehicles given to them by the Zamfara State Government. One of the vehicles broke down and was abandoned by the bandits.

“These bandits have been using the vehicles to kidnap, kill and rape innocent people and the press has been silent,” he added.

He stressed that the bandits also killed three soldiers, including a major, adding that the attack was not reported.

However, the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, while reacting to the allegations as earlier reported by an online paper, described the report as “unfounded’’.

“This is certainly untrue, a fabrication of the writer and an unfounded statement meant to smear the effort of Gov. Bello Matawalle and the effort of his administration in handling security issues in the state.

“You know it will look foolish to any right-thinking mind to say that the government that recently purchased and donated 200 Hilux vans to ease the operations of security agencies in the state will also give vehicles to bandits under whatever guise of the arrangement,” the commissioner pointed out.

Similarly, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Zailani Baffa, while reacting to the online publication, described it as “careless, quackery and sheer mischief without balance’’.