Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, have arrested seven young men for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

They were arrested on January 20, 2021, at Olomi Area of Ibadan, following intelligence received from concerned members of the public on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include two vehicles, mobile devices, and laptops.

The suspects are undergoing further interrogation, the indicted will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.