By Clara Egbogota

Delta State Waste Management Board says it will shut down all illegal dumpsites across the state within the next two weeks.

Mr. Emmanuel Chinye, the Chairman of the board gave the warning during a tour with his team to some of the waste pilot zones in the state on Wednesday.

He said the tour was geared toward enhancing the ‘Operation Clean Delta’ mantra of the state.

According to him, he is ready to reawaken the consciousness of Private Sector Participants (PSPs) in waste management in the state.

Chinye, who noted that the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown slowed down the board’s activities in 2020 said it was time to strengthen waste management in the state.

“The board will embark on an enforcement programme as well as shut down all illegal dumpsites across the state within the next two weeks.

“PSPs should also be up and about in their task of the regular evacuation of refuse.

“The board will not hesitate to revoke the license of any PSP found wanting,” he said.