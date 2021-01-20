Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, has directed civil servants on grade levels 01 to 13, except those on essential duties, to stay away from duty, following spike of cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The stay-at-home directive arising from the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, takes immediate effect from today (Wednesday).

The Governor’s directive was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service of Rivers State, Rufus Godwins on Wednesday.

He, however, directed officers from Grade Levels 14 and above to be on duty and assume full responsibilities for their offices until further notice.

The Governor also charged permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial offices to ensure compliance with the directive within the strict context of the COVID-19 protocols.

He said: “Accordingly, all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra-ministerial offices should ensure compliance with this directive within the strict context of the COVID-19 protocols.

“This directive, which takes effect from Wednesday 20th January, 2021, shall remain in force until His Excellency, directs otherwise”.