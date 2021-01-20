Busola Dakolo took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband Timi, who turned 40 today.

“The big day is here! Happy 40th birthday my love @timidakolo.

“Please pray for my sweetheart and also remember to gift him something from his list,” Busola stated.

However, the Nigerian singer also went on his page to celebrate himself.

“Happy Birthday To me. I am so overjoyed. I can’t believe I am 40. It was just yesterday I was writing Waec and doing revision on my PN Okeke. It was just yesterday I was dreaming working in Shell and stay in shell camp. Take my granny abroad 😭😭😭 and buy her everything. Anyways. I just want to live a quality life and laugh as hard as I can.The 4th floor of life looks great, Timi Dakolo stated.

Timi Dakolo was born in Accra, Ghana to a Nigerian father, Bayelsa-native David, and a Ghanaian mother, Norah.

He was raised in Port Harcourt by his grandmother Ateni Dakolo and his aunt Susan Larry, and he credits his aunt as his early singing teacher.

Timi Dakolo married Busola Dakolo in 2012 and they are blessed with three children.