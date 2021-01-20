By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari mourned the passage of former Minister of Youth and Sports Development and Chairman, National Sports Commission, Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje.

According to a statement by the spokesperson for the Nigeria Football Federation, Ademola Olajire, Ka’oje who died at 60, was buried in Abuja’ on Tuesday.

President Buhari has however extended heartfelt condolences to the Ka’oje family, the government, and people of Kebbi State.

Buhari, in a condolence message issued by, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, noted that as a former member of the House of Representatives, community leader and APC stalwart, Hon. Ka’oje believed deeply in rendering selfless service to the people.

The President added that he will be greatly missed for his passionate disposition to others.

The President prays for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine comfort for family, friends and associates.

Born in Kebbi on 20th September 1960, Bala Bawa Ka’oje earned a Master’s degree in structural engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.