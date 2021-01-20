By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Joe Biden was on Wednesday inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

Biden took the oath of office at 11:50am US time.

He was sworn in by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

Biden was sworn in shortly after his vice, Kamala Harris took her oath of office.

After taking the oath of office, Biden said that the Inauguration Day was a celebration of democracy and that the “the will of the people has been heard.”

“Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause — the cause of democracy. The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” he said.

Earlier, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who ran against both Biden and Harris during the Democratic primary, welcomed the new administration.

She also greeted “a whole bunch of Bidens,” in a reference to the large Biden family that are there today.

“This conveyance of this sacred trust between the leaders and its people takes place in front of this shining capitol dome for a reason,” she says, adding that it is a sign that the US “union will go on,” she said.

Pop star Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem shortly, following in the footsteps of Beyoncé and opera great Marian Anderson, who performed for both John F Kennedy and his predecessor Dwight D Eisenhower.

The singer, who campaigned for Joe Biden during the election, said she was “deeply honoured” to be chosen for the ceremony.