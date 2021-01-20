By Kazeem Ugbodaga

United States President, Joe Biden has released his first tweet on becoming president, saying he is heading to the Oval office to get right to work.

Biden was sworn-in on Wednesday as the 46th president of US.

He said in the tweet that there is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises faced by the country.

“There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families,” he said.

Biden had during his inaugural speech called on Americans to unite to fight the foes the country is facing.

The many foes, he said are anger, resentment and hatred, extremism, lawlessness, violence, disease, joblessness and hopelessness.

Biden, after his inauguration as 46th president of US, offered a forewarning, describing the nation as weathering a “winter of peril” amid a generational pandemic and other ailments.

“We’ll press forward with speed and urgency,” he said. “We have much to do in this winter of peril and significant opportunities.”

Biden said the predicaments currently facing the nation were historic, and said few Americans “have found a time more challenging than the time we are in now.”

According to him, coronavirus “silently stalks the country” and noted more lives had been lost to the disease than were lost in World War I.

He added: “Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation.”