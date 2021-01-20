By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Melania Trump has said that being the First Lady of the United States was her greatest honor.

She said this at President Trump’s final farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews before they left for Florida.

“Being your first lady was my greatest honour. Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all. God bless your families. And God bless this beautiful nation. Thank you,” she said.

In a video on Tuesday, she gave her farewell message to the United States.

She thanked the military and law enforcement members and expressed disappointment on the January 6 breach of the US Capitol by rioters.

She urged Americans to be passionate in everything they do, and always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified.