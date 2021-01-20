By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere has declared support for the seven-day ultimatum given to Fulani herders by Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to vacate forests in the state.

The group made this known in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin.

The Yoruba group said it was not surprised at the Federal Government’s stand on the matter.

It said it supported Governor Akeredolu’s ultimatum.

The statement, titled: ‘ONDO FORESTS: Fulani Presidency Again, reads: “The intervention by what we mistakenly call the Federal Government of Nigeria on behalf of marauding Fulani in Ondo state against the lawful government in that state did not come to Afenifere as a surprise as it is in line with non – pretence by this regime that it represents only Fulani interests against those of Yoruba, Igbo, Junkun, Ijaw and other tribes in Nigeria.

“That the Federal Government and its minion, Garba Shehu, could only hear Ondo state when Governor Akeredolu was very loud and clear about herders to vacate forest reserves in the state is symptomatic that this Government has a serious problem with hitting the rest of us when the issue involves its anointed Fulani.

The group questioned if Ondo Forest Reserves are under Ondo State Government or the Federal Government and Miyetti Allah.

Afenifere questioned what the government has done to assure locals in Ondo that it can protect their lives and properties.

It recalled the murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, The Olufon of Ifon, and the Deputy Registrar of FUTA among many others.

Afenifere stated that the lives of Ondo people and non-Fulani are taken daily by local and foreign Fulani bandits without any sign that these lives matter to the government.

The group stated that all-true born Yoruba should stand behind Governor Akeredolu in these trying times.

Afenifere said the governor has to do all within the law to flush Ondo forests of criminals.