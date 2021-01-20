By Victor Adeoti

Two members of the Osun state cabinet have tested positive for the coronavirus and have already started self-isolation and treatment.

Mrs. Funke Egbemode, Osun State’s Commissioner for Information disclosed on Wednesday.

While briefing journalists, Egbemode said that the two unnamed cabinet members were discovered to be positive following the order by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola that his commissioners and aides should take the test.

Gov. Oyetola, who leads by example, also took the COVID-19 test.

“Our Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola has shown example by ascertaining his Covid-19 status, ordering all his cabinet members to take the test as well.

“The results have returned and only two people returned positive.

“They have since gone into isolation and commenced treatment.

“We can confirm that they are stable, and a repeat test will be conducted in a few days to check their progress.

“That is why the governor is encouraging citizens to also take the test to be sure of their status.

” Early detection is very important during this second wave. The virus is more deadly now than it was during the first wave.

“Citizens are hereby advised to take personal responsibility for their safety and the safety of others, and this now includes taking the Covid-19 test to commence immediate treatment if the result returns positive”, she said.

The commissioner said that the governor also directed all drivers in his convoy, domestic staff, and aides attached to senior government officials to go for a similar test.

She said that the directive was part of measures to manage the second wave of the coronavirus infection in the state.

Egbemode said the governor also advised residents in the state to do the same, adding that early detection could save lives.

According to the commissioner, the government had increased its testing capacities across all the local government areas at no cost to citizens.

Thereafter, she encouraged residents to ensure they continue to observe Covid-19 protocols at all times to prevent infection.

NAN