By Abankula

Nigerian singer and actress Waje is about to get married.

The 40 year-old artiste announced the good news in an Instagram post Tuesday, with a cryptic message that accompanied her photo with her beau, Ric Hassani.

She simply wrote: “It’s time”, leaving everything else to imagination.

Hassani, real name, Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu, was born on 6 January 1989, in Port Harcourt.

Hassani graduated from Covenant University in Nigeria. He also went to University of Surrey, where he earned a master’s degree in energy economics.

Waje was born in Akure, Ondo state on 1 September 1980 as Aituaje Aina Vivian Ebele Iruobe.

She has been a single mother of a beautiful daughter, Emerald Iruobe, who will be 22 on 28 March 2021..

The singer was on record to have said Emerald’s birth was the best thing that ever happened to her.

She grew up in Benin and was a member of Benson Idahosa’s church choir. She later attended University of Nigeria Nsukka.

As a singer, she earned international fame when she featured in 2008 in the P-Square hit track titled “Do Me”.

She has also shared the stage with artists such as Wyclef Jean in South Africa and released her self-titled debut studio album in 2013.