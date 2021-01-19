By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Baby Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire on Monday defeated Nigeria’s national under-17 male football team 3-2 to win the WAFU “B” U-17 Tournament in Lome, Togo.

The Golden Eaglets were unable to defend the title they won two years ago after going down to the Ivorians for the second time in the regional tournament.

Nigeria who are five-times world champions fought from 0-3 down to score twice, but it was a little too late for a comeback on the night.

The impressive Ivorians finished the tournament unbeaten by winning all their four matches, while Nigeria on the other hand won just one in four matches.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eaglets had started the competition poorly, losing their first match 0-1 to the same Ivorians, and then drew 1-1 with Ghana.

Nigeria squeezed through to the semi-finals on account of goals difference, before pipping Burkina Faso 1-0 to qualify for the final.

Both finalists, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire, have also qualified for the 2021 CAF U-17 AFCON slated for Morocco later in the year.