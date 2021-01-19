By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Federal High Court in Abeokuta, convicted and sentenced Tobiloba Stephen Shokunbi and Emmanuel Korede Oladunjoye, to six months and four months imprisonment respectively.

Both were found guilty of amended charges of criminal impersonation separately filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office.

Both convicts pleaded guilty to committing the crimes which contravened Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.

Justice Watilat who presided over the matter ordered that the convicts forfeit all the items recovered from them in the course of investigation.

The presiding judge also ordered that Shokunbi and Oladunjoye restitute $1,000, and $160 and N200,000 respectively to their victims.