By Ademola Adegbamigbe

When the Presidential campaigns were hot in the United States in 2016, Professor Wole Soyinka threatened that if Republican Donald Trump won, he would tear his American Green Card and go on “Wolexit”.

Not a few Nigerians went for the Nobel Laureate’s jugular.

He certainly saw what many critics did not see.

In office, Trump behaved like a bull in a china shop all through his four years. He will leave office Wednesday, 20 January, 2021.

With Trump era ended, Soyinka has every good reason to get back at those cynics.

P.M.News asked Soyinka to comment on the Green Card story and why the same Trump could get up to 74 million American votes late last year.

Professor Soyinka replied: “All right. Let’s take this as my last quirk on Donald Duck.The dangerous misfit has been handed his terminal comeuppance. From now on, any invitation to revisit the subject will be re-directed to prior statements which are available in print – interviews, publication series such as INTERVENTIONS etc.etc. However, with the end-game in close sight, I suppose your question is quite legitimate. Let us spend a little time on why Yes, or No!

“That final vote tally! – Yes, it merely goes to underline some over-simplification of my personal position in many quarters. Nothing symbolic about that act, by the way – perish symbolism! Therapeutic perhaps, yes, but also confession of a foreboding and thus, a personal, precautionary measure. Who, after all, was Donald Trump but yet another political hustler who however did humanity the favour of laying out his divisive, anti-human political agenda well in advance.

“My indictment – since indictment it proved to be – was of the American people themselves. My declaration was simply that if that society elected a self-revealed racist demagogue, a fascist in every fibre of his being, as its president, I no longer wished to be part of that society. As stated in some other interviews, I have a history of close attachment to the Black Liberation struggle of the US, all the way back to the early sixties when many of Trump’s Nigerian pathetic babblers were still in their diapers – which some of them never shed, mentally. As usual, they poked their snouts into a relationship that was no concern of theirs and certainly beyond their capacity for historic reconstruction, or contextual analysis.

“Going by some of those comments, it would have been a just decision for me to have torn up the Green passport instead, and retained the Green Card. That thought did cross my mind. Who wants to be counted as sharing a servile mentality whose self-debasing utterances merely echoed how their forebears collaborated in the dehumanization and sale of their own kind into slavery. Donald Trump who had dismissed their race as shithole descendants should not be offended by word or gesture – anyone who dared had to be fawningly repudiated and vilified. So you see, those constitute a spiritual augmentation of the 70 million plus who voted for a serial, compulsive liar, a closet Klansman who set out obsessively to dismantle the achievements of the first black president of that nation, Barack Obama, but finally proved less of a man than that predecessor, since he could not take defeat. He continues – even till this moment – to whine and whimper. He has given joy to both reigning and aspiring African dictators, past masters of the “Sit-tight” syndrome whose blueprint he shamelessly stole – and without even acknowledgement of African copyright!

“Little wonder Donald Trump went ballistic with the cry of Foul Play! His absentee ballots which, to attempt to estimate from the sheer volume and intensity of media hysteria over WS’s ‘disrespect’ of the Green Card, must have accounted for some ten million votes from the satellite state called Nigeria alone! So, there is your answer. Donald Trump and his constituency lynched George Floyd and many more of his race. Here, we lynch school pupils, traumatize them for life, sell the females – yet again – into slavery. That the same unrepentant misfit should earn the votes of nearly half the votes of America’s supposedly mature, supposedly history conscious population – not counting the unsolicited votes from his Nigerian slave plantation – is too unsettling. I am already trapped in one shithole country, why should I rush to restore the duplication of my status? No, I shall not be applying for restoration of the Green Card any time soon. One Green document will more than suffice!”