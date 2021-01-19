By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Yoruba freedom fighter Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho has lamented that the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun employs graduates as officers.

The Ibadan based freedom fighter in a radio interview lamented many of the educated Amotekun officers know nothing about traditional powers.

“Amotekun shouldn’t be for those who are educated but for local traditionalists who are traditionally fortified. The government is supposed to involve Are Onakakanfo and other traditionalists like OPC, Agbekoya, local hunters and if I am invited, I’m ready to render help. I have men who can assist if the situation gets out of hand,” he said.

Igboho has previously issued a 7-day ultimatum to Fulani herders in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State to leave because of consistent killings and kidnapping in the zone.

He also alleged that the Fulani’s in the zone are in possession of dangerous weapons.