The Bayelsa House of Assembly says there are no plans to impeach Gov. Douye Diri, describing the speculations as a distraction.

The House Committee Chairman on Information, Mr Tari Porri, representing Ekeremor Constituency 1, dismissed the rumour that the sixth assembly has concluded plans to impeach the governor.

Porri was reacting to reports that the legislature was at dispute with the executive over the disbursement of N38 billion refunds from the Federal Government.

He stated this during a newsmen briefing in the conference room of the Bayelsa Speaker, in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

According to him, this is the second time such alleged impeachment plot against the incumbent governor of Bayelsa is making the rounds.

Porri said the state legislature had recorded such alleged impeachment in the past.

“The 6th Assembly under Speaker Abraham Ingobere have shown that they don’t know what those behind the alleged plot are talking about.

“The 6th Assembly have no reason to impeach the governor, we have never contemplated on that before.

“We strongly believe that those peddling such rumour never mean well for our dear state.

“Under the leadership of Hon. Abraham Ingobere, we have never thought of such for a man who have started most of his promises to his people,” he said.

The spokesman flayed such rumours, assuring that the assembly is working with the govenor to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

The information committee chairman explained that the constitution had spelt out a process before impeachment could be carried out.

Porri said the 19 PDP members and their five APC colleagues are working in synergy with the governor and the leadership of the Bayelsa Assembly.