By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer-songwriter Omawumi, took to her social media page to leave a note for womb watchers, as she had a family time with her kids.

Omawumi recently marked her husband Tosin’s birthday, and she showered praises on him, appreciating him, for how amazing he has been to their children.

The mum of two, also shared a note to mark their tradiversary.

“Happy Birthday to my Boyfriend, Baby daddy and Husband… We are so blessed to have you in our lives, you are an amazing dad to our kids and you come be my number 1 aproko partner join😂

God bless you for me, God will move you from glory to glory, grant you long life, good health, peace and happiness…Amen! And trust that I will be here to frustrate the Sh*t out of you forever!!! I love you Tosbabe aka Baba Kamillah @d_seventeenth

“Happy Tradiversary Babe! Thank you for never laughing at or questioning my choices, because you are one of them 😁… I love you forever @d_seventeenth.”

Omawumi in her message to womb watchers, said her stomach was bulging because of Eba and starch, and that she is not pregnant.

“It’s a beautiful day and the sun shine is just right…

Dear womb watchers, nothing dey happen, na just Eba and Starch dey show themselves 😁”