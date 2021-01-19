By Abankula

A Nigerian Pius Ifeanyichukwu tried to play a fast one when he swallowed 12 cocaine pellets found in his possession by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, India.

Ifeanyichukwu was arrested 14 January on Monday while roaming near a five-star hotel in Juhu, where he planned to deliver the banned drug.

When the police accosted him, he quickly swallowed 12 pellets of the drug concealed in mini-plastic capsules.

The Mumbai police had to wait for him for 72 hours to excrete the pellets.

Reports said the Nigerian was taken to Sir JJ Hospital, where an X-Ray and CT Scan was conducted.

The medical examination confirmed the cocaine pallets in his abdominal area.

He was then placed under medical supervision, until he delivered the 12 capsules.

He purged himself of the drugs today, delivering the 12 pellets, each weighing approximately 1 gram.

Ifeanyichukwu has thus been charged with possessing the drug.

“This is the first time where a peddler was found carrying drugs in his mouth and distributing them.

“In such circumstances, it becomes very difficult for law enforcement agencies to ascertain the accused’s involvement and make an instant recovery” said Sameer Wankhede, IRS, Zonal Director NCB Mumbai.

On Sunday, the NCB Mumbai also arrested another Nigerian, Paul Chigbata Onuorah, for possession of 474 grams of Mephedrone and 38 grams of Hashish.

He was arrested from a spot on the valley Shilpa road near Kursk Bandhan chowk in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar.

Following his arrest, the NCB raided his residence in sector 35 F, Sai Hera Park in Khargar area of Mumbai and found a small quantity of Mephedrone.

Drugs seized from his accommodation have been valued at an estimated Rs 50 lakh.

“Paul is a part of the distribution network of Drugs like Cocaine, Ecstacy, Mephedrone, and Charas in Mumbai and its outskirts. The investigation into the case is still in progress,” said Sameer Wankhede,