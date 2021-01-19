Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have completely stopped going to marriage counseling, a big indication that an official split may be announced soon.

The PEOPLE earlier this month reported that the couple was in marital therapy in an effort to salvage their fractured relationship.

However, the latest report stated that Kanye West “is talking to divorce lawyers this week,” after almost seven years of marriage.

The news comes less than two weeks after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, plans to file for divorce from West and has been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

“They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family,” one insider told PEOPLE. “And Kim is okay with it.”

Kardashian and West share daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May. As the reality star works towards her law degree and continues to fight for criminal justice reform, she wants to keep her focus on her children and her career.

“Kim knows what she wants to do with her life,” said the insider. “She wants to keep living in L.A., create the best life for the kids and focus on her work passions.”

According to sources, following nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian feels her future doesn’t align with West’s, especially following his 2020 presidential run and controversial Twitter rants.

“Kim has become more independent and has lost patience with his antics, rants, the presidential campaign and tweets,” a TV industry source said.

“The love story between Kim and Kanye has been over for a long time. They adored each other but have too many differences.”