Alhaji Ali Namadi, one of the 44 candidates of All Progressives Congress, APC declared winner of Kano local government election last Sunday is dead.

Namadi who was elected the chairman of Bebeji Local Government died after a brief illness, according to a statement by the Publicity Secretary of his campaign team, Ibrahim Adamu Tiga.

According to the statement, the deceased died at about 1:00 am on Tuesday at Bebeji General Hospital after a brief illness.

Tiga also said Namadi would be buried on Tuesday morning at Bebeji town.