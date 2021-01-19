Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Three persons have been reportedly burnt to death while several others sustained various degrees of injuries in an early morning fuel tanker explosion in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

PM News learnt that five vehicles and two motorcycles were also burnt in the fuel tanker fire incident.

The fuel tanker caught fire at about 8 a.m along popular IBB Boulevard, Kuto-Oke-Ilewo where the Ogun headquarters of some banks are located.

Ogun Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo, who was at the scene of the incident said that the injured persons have been taken to hospital and are being treated on government expenses.

He also assured that investigation is ongoing on the cause of the incident to avert re-occurrence.