Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with the Ketebu family and the Bayelsa State government over the death of Dr Bolere Ketebu, former Nigerian ambassador to Ireland, describing her as a lady who achieved enviable heights in public service.

In a statement issued by Ikechukwu Eze, media adviser to Dr. Jonathan, the former President noted that Ketebu was a role model to Nigerian women because of her courage and determination in the pursuit of success and life goals.

In the condolence message addressed to the Ketebu Family and Government and people of Bayelsa State, the former President further stated: “Dr. Ketebu was a proud daughter of Bayelsa State who lived a life of service, dedication and hard work and will be greatly missed by members of the society for her contributions to nation-building.

“She was a great amazon who achieved enviable heights in public service; having served as Secretary to State Government(SSG) in Bayelsa State, National President of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Member of House of Representatives and Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland.”