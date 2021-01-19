Joe Biden, the man who will be US President from Wednesday broke down in tears Tuesday as he said goodbye to the state of Delaware before the journey to Washington and White House.

Biden broke down in tears as he addressed a crowd of National Guard members at the Major Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III National Guard Reserve Center.

Beau was Biden’s late son. He was a US Army veteran, lawyer and aspiring politician killed by a brain tumour in 2015 aged just 46.

Initially speaking to the crowd, Biden thanked his supporters for making him president-elect.

“It’s kind of emotional for me,” he said. “Look, you were with me my whole career, through the good times and the bad.”

However, tears began to stream down the president-elect’s cheeks as he spoke of the late son.

Biden said: ‘Excuse the emotion, but when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart. I am proud, proud, proud, proud to be a son of Delaware, and I am even more proud to be standing here doing this for Major Beau Biden. Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret – that he’s not here.

‘Because he should be here. We should be introducing him as president.’

His voice cracking, Biden continued: ‘But, we have great opportunities. Delaware’s taught us that anything’s possible in this country, so may God bless you all, and may God bless our troops.’