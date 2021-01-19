By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 6 for the 2021 Anambra State governorship election.

This was revealed in a statement by the commission’s Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Barr. Festus Okoye.

Barr. Okoye said further that the date was picked after a meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on a wide range of issues including the issuance of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of the governorship election.

The date was picked, however, in accordance with provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act which stipulated that “election into the office of a state governor shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.”

The statement read in part: ”Constitutionally and statutorily, the tenure of the Governor of Anambra State will expire on the 17th March 2022 and the earliest date for the election into the office of governor, Anambra State, shall be 18th October 2021 and the latest date for the election shall be 15th February 2022.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred on it by the constitution, the Electoral Act, and all other powers enabling it in that regard, the commission has fixed 6th November 2021 as the date for the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election. Consequently, the Commission hereby issues the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.”

Political parties according to the timetable are to conduct their primaries and resolve disputes arising from such between 10th June and 1st July 2021.

Candidates of the political parties that emerged from primaries are expected to formally commence campaigns on 8th August 2021 while the commission will publish the final list of nominated candidates on 7th October 2021.

The commission urged stakeholders to support the Commission’s efforts to strengthen the electoral process, including the deployment of technology to deliver free, fair, and credible elections.

Breaking News: Anambra State Governorship Election to hold on November 6, 2021 pic.twitter.com/YTAx2ScPaa — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) January 19, 2021