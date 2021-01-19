US President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered his farewell speech to the American public, condemning U.S. Capitol rioters and claiming credit for not starting a new war.

He also hinted he is not quitting the political space quickly.

“Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning.”

In his usual character, Trump praised himself for taking on the big issues, on behalf of America.

“I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices – because that’s what you elected me to do,” Trump said during his speech.

“As a result of our bold diplomacy and principled realism, we achieved a series of historic peace deals in the Middle East. It is the dawn of a new Middle East and we are bringing our soldiers home … I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars,” Trump added.

Trump condemned, once again, the January 6 Capitol breach.

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated,” Trump said.

Again, he did not acknowledge his role as the instigator of the riot.

