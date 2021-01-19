By Benson Michael

Youths of Igbo-Elerin in Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria have resisted robbery attack in the area as they succeeded in recovering a gun from the robbers.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday said the incident occurred on 17 January, 2021 at about 11:30pm.

“On 17th January 2021, at about 11.30pm, the youths of Igbo-Elerin community in Lagos State resisted a robbery attack on the community when they dislodged some suspected armed robbers who wanted to rob the community.

“The suspected armed robbers came on two unregistered bikes with the intention of attacking their targets before they were repelled by the youths who have been involved in the community policing strategies of the command.

“One unregistered operational bike and one locally made pistol with a life cartridge were recovered from them,” he said.

According to Adejobi, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commending the youths of the area, has ordered a manhunt and arrest of the fleeing armed robbers.

He encouraged Lagosians to embrace the idea of community-based policing which has paid off in many areas of the state.