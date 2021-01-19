By Benson Michael

It was gun-battle in Lagos as suspected cultists engaged the Lagos State Police Command in gunfire that lasted for minutes.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 12:30pm at Igbelara Area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the battle was between suspected members of Aiye Confraternity and the police.

”The Police responded to a distress call from members of the public that some suspected cultists were seen at Igbelara Area with dangerous weapons to foment troubles and the police, with the help of some community members, raced to the scene before the deadly gang opened fire on them.

”The police operatives, in a swift reaction, responded and engaged the men leaving some of them injured and they fled with the bullet wounds. Two of them, Waliyu, m, and Timileyin Omobolaji,m, were eventually arrested with wounds while one cut-to-size pistol, ten (10) expended cartridges and six (6) life cartridges were recovered from them. The injured ones have been taken to hospital for medical attention.

”The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has appealed to the general public, especially medical practitioners, to alert the police whenever they come across any of the fleeing suspected cultists with bullet wounds.

”The police boss commanded the gallantry of the police operatives and members of the public for their courage and commitment to tackle the deadly boys who have been terrorising the area and entire ikorodu.

”CP Hakeem Odumosu therefore ordered that the matter be tramsferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation.

“He further vowed to get Lagos State rid of cultism and other vices as all hands are on deck to continually fight crimes and criminality to a halt in Lagos State,” Muyiwa said.