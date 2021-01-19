By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has visited the victims and scene of today’s tanker explosion in Kuto, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The governor also ordered that all tankers are now banned from climbing overhead bridges in the state.

The tanker incident occurred around 8:15 am on Tuesday on the Presidential Boulevard Road around Guaranty Trust Bank opposite Lawson Group School, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The tanker was reportedly carrying 33,000 litres of petrol.

Eyewitnesses say it lost control while descending from an overhead bridge. It hit a motorcycle in motion and rammed into some commercial vehicles waiting for passengers at the end of the bridge.

The fuel tanker fire consumed the vehicles closed to the tanker, with three people burnt to death and several others injured.

Speaking at the scene, Governor Abiodun described the incident as unfortunate, commiserating with the family of the victims.

Henceforth, Abiodun said his government will begin the serious enforcement of ensuring tankers and tanker drivers who operate in Ogun State have the necessary equipment.

“We are also going to put measures in place to try and reduce or almost eliminate this type of occurrence. Part of that, among others, will be to ensure that tanker drivers will not drive on our overhead bridges anymore.

“Tankers are not allowed on our overhead bridges anymore and we will put measures in place to fine any tanker that takes the bridge. This is the measure among other measures that will be rolled out in the next day or two,” he stated.