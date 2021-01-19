By Jennifer Okundia
Controversial Nigerian male Barbie and brand influencer Idris Okuneye, known professionally as Bobrisky, told his followers to ask him any question and he will answer them.
Fans who could barely hide their excitement, trooped to Bob’s page to ask him hilarious questions, ranging from his sex life, to if he now has a honeypot.
Some also asked how he gets wealthy men who sponsor his lifestyle, plus who his boyfriend is. Check on the exchange here:
See questions here:
omaajay
Do u now have kpekus?🤔🤔🤔
precious_ighovwakpo
@omaajay 😂😂😂
bizhop_gram
@omaajay go check her previous post, he is now a complete she.
johnsonlizzytush
Who is your boyfriend😔😔
perfectdoll26
How often do you have sex bobby?
olukanesther
🙌Why do u like white cars
krisissasundayborn
How do you meet big men ❤️
sandrinevenyeni
How old are you?
emmanuelbasy
Let’s go there.. Madam Bob, Are you a male or female 😂😂😂😂
lifeofmalika
Who is ur daddy
star_gyel_blizzie
Who is your sugar daddy
Why do you give so much space and publicity to this sick and sorry specimen of a human being? He is a bad example to the young generation.