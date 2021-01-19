By Jennifer Okundia

Controversial Nigerian male Barbie and brand influencer Idris Okuneye, known professionally as Bobrisky, told his followers to ask him any question and he will answer them.

Fans who could barely hide their excitement, trooped to Bob’s page to ask him hilarious questions, ranging from his sex life, to if he now has a honeypot.

Some also asked how he gets wealthy men who sponsor his lifestyle, plus who his boyfriend is. Check on the exchange here:

See questions here:

omaajay

Do u now have kpekus?🤔🤔🤔

precious_ighovwakpo

@omaajay 😂😂😂

bizhop_gram

@omaajay go check her previous post, he is now a complete she.

johnsonlizzytush

Who is your boyfriend😔😔

perfectdoll26

How often do you have sex bobby?

olukanesther

🙌Why do u like white cars

krisissasundayborn

How do you meet big men ❤️

sandrinevenyeni

How old are you?

emmanuelbasy

Let’s go there.. Madam Bob, Are you a male or female 😂😂😂😂

lifeofmalika

Who is ur daddy

star_gyel_blizzie

Who is your sugar daddy