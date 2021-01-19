By Taiwo Okanlawon

A social media clout chaser and filmmaker, Olashile Owolabi also known as Olaondeck has written an apology letter to Nigerian comedienne and content creator, Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, popularly known as Taaooma.

The self-acclaimed filmmaker had earlier called out the sensational comedian on Twitter, accusing her of doing a shoddy job for N1.5 million.

Owolabi identified as @olaondeck on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet claimed Taaooma charged his client the sum of N1.5 million for a video that didn’t entirely meet the expectations of the client.

According to him, after the comedian was informed about the dissatisfaction with her execution of the project, she allegedly maintained a “take it or leave it” position.

Responding to the allegations, the comedian through her management, The Greenade Company, in a statement dismissed the claims made by the filmmaker.

According to the statement, “Taaooma and her management never had any communication or business dealings whatsoever with this person.”

The management further said its taking a legal action to seek redress against the person of Mr. Olashile Owolabi who tweets @olaondeck and all online media outfit who choose to share the malicious and defamatory content without verifying the same.

However, Owolabi has officially apologized to the comedian, saying that he regretted his actions.

While retracting his statement, Owolabi confirmed that he has never had a personal/direct business transaction with the comedian.

Read his full statement: